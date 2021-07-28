TODAY in Tokyo: Watch the anchors take a bus tour around the city

Coronavirus protocols in Tokyo are keeping the TODAY team from venturing out on foot to explore the city, so the anchors this week found a different way to get their sightseeing in while covering the Summer Olympics.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker hopped aboard a small bus to tour the city in all its excitement. Right off the bat, they were in for a treat as members of the Kodo taiko drumming group saw them off.

The crew got to see some wonderful landmarks, including Shibuya Crossing, the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world, and Sensoji, the oldest temple in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the rest of the TODAY and NBC News team is still having a blast.

"NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt snapped a pic of the staff hard at work:

Senior international correspondent Keir Simmons got a lesson in the Japanese sport of horseback archery:

One TODAY staffer got creative making rice balls:

The most adorable rice balls you'll ever see. Phoebe Wiener / TODAY

And, of course, we can't forget that mascots are people, too:

Our TODAY mascot never stops working. Phoebe Wiener / TODAY

Check back Thursday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!