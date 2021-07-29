IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop gold medal-worthy fashion, beauty, home on 'Shop All Day' — starting at $5

TODAY in Tokyo: Watch the anchors sit down for a traditional Japanese lunch

Plus, more behind-the-scenes glimpses at what the TODAY team is up to in Tokyo.

TODAY anchors enjoy a traditional Japanese lunch

July 29, 202104:39
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

The TODAY anchors were finally able to get a real taste of Tokyo this week!

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin embraced the city's incredible culinary culture as they headed to the Sakura restaurant at the Hilton Odaiba hotel for kaiseki, a traditional Japanese multi-course meal.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR5UKx-rSTk/

The first course included small bites like mashed turnip soup and pulled beef, and later in the feast, they enjoyed a double-layer bento box with sushi and soba noodles. (Is your stomach grumbling yet?)

Meanwhile, the rest of the TODAY team is still hard at work ...

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR5RXBVL2KR

Hey, Hoda!Kaitlin Vickery / TODAY
Say cheese, Craig and Al!Yosef Herzog / TODAY

... while still edging in time to enjoy themselves in Japan's capital.

Another Tokyo night!JK Long / TODAY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CR6Y_BNlab7

How gorgeous is that view?!Melea McCreary / TODAY

Check back Friday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!

TODAY