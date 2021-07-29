TODAY in Tokyo: Watch the anchors sit down for a traditional Japanese lunch

The TODAY anchors were finally able to get a real taste of Tokyo this week!

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin embraced the city's incredible culinary culture as they headed to the Sakura restaurant at the Hilton Odaiba hotel for kaiseki, a traditional Japanese multi-course meal.

The first course included small bites like mashed turnip soup and pulled beef, and later in the feast, they enjoyed a double-layer bento box with sushi and soba noodles. (Is your stomach grumbling yet?)

Meanwhile, the rest of the TODAY team is still hard at work ...

Hey, Hoda! Kaitlin Vickery / TODAY

Say cheese, Craig and Al! Yosef Herzog / TODAY

... while still edging in time to enjoy themselves in Japan's capital.

Another Tokyo night! JK Long / TODAY

How gorgeous is that view?! Melea McCreary / TODAY

Check back Friday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!