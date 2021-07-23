Today's the day! The Summer Olympics are officially kicked off as the opening ceremony in Tokyo just wrapped up Friday. (Don't worry, if you missed it, check out the primetime broadcast on NBC later tonight.)

Though the ceremony didn't start until 8 p.m. Tokyo time, the TODAY team on the ground in Japan had been gearing up all morning.

Savannah Guthrie, who hosted NBC's coverage of the opening ceremony live from Tokyo along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, shared a clip early Friday of the excited staff on their way to Olympic Stadium.

Ahead of the ceremony, Savannah and Mike got down to business with their prep.

Savannah and Mike are hard at work before the opening ceremony starts up. Kaitlin Vickery / TODAY

Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly held down the fort in New York for a special edition of TODAY that aired right after the opening festivities.

Hello to the team in New York! Lucas Vazquez / TODAY

Later, after the four-hour ceremony wrapped, Savannah and Mike were live on TODAY from Tokyo to give the scoop on all the pomp and pageantry they just witnessed.

Hey there! Kaitlin Vickery / TODAY

Come on, the view doesn't get better than this. Kaitlin Vickery / TODAY

The rest of the TODAY team watched Savannah and Mike work their magic from the sidelines.

Go team! Melea McCreary / TODAY

Hoda, who will be in Tokyo next week for Olympics coverage, is also reminiscing on Summer Olympics past as she posted some throwbacks of Zac Efron surprising Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and other Team USA gymnasts at the Rio Games in 2016.

As for the rest of the TODAY staff, they've been enjoying their time in Japan. Here's producer Jared Crawford posing for a pic at Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto.

So fun! Jared Crawford / TODAY

Another staffer spotted these robotic mascots.

Look at these little mascots! Phoebe Wiener / TODAY

Others in the NBC News family are still reporting in Tokyo. Senior national correspondent Tom Llamas got to do some sightseeing in Japan's capital after wrapping up his two-week quarantine. Watch him explore Tokyo Tower and visit the Shibuya shopping area.

Senior international correspondent Keir Simmons, meanwhile, sat down for an interview with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. See that interview here.

Check back Monday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!