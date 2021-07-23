Today's the day! The Summer Olympics are officially kicked off as the opening ceremony in Tokyo just wrapped up Friday. (Don't worry, if you missed it, check out the primetime broadcast on NBC later tonight.)
Though the ceremony didn't start until 8 p.m. Tokyo time, the TODAY team on the ground in Japan had been gearing up all morning.
Savannah Guthrie, who hosted NBC's coverage of the opening ceremony live from Tokyo along with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico, shared a clip early Friday of the excited staff on their way to Olympic Stadium.
Ahead of the ceremony, Savannah and Mike got down to business with their prep.
Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly held down the fort in New York for a special edition of TODAY that aired right after the opening festivities.
Later, after the four-hour ceremony wrapped, Savannah and Mike were live on TODAY from Tokyo to give the scoop on all the pomp and pageantry they just witnessed.
The rest of the TODAY team watched Savannah and Mike work their magic from the sidelines.
Hoda, who will be in Tokyo next week for Olympics coverage, is also reminiscing on Summer Olympics past as she posted some throwbacks of Zac Efron surprising Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and other Team USA gymnasts at the Rio Games in 2016.
As for the rest of the TODAY staff, they've been enjoying their time in Japan. Here's producer Jared Crawford posing for a pic at Kodai-ji Temple in Kyoto.
Another staffer spotted these robotic mascots.
Others in the NBC News family are still reporting in Tokyo. Senior national correspondent Tom Llamas got to do some sightseeing in Japan's capital after wrapping up his two-week quarantine. Watch him explore Tokyo Tower and visit the Shibuya shopping area.
Sights and sounds of Tokyo ahead of the OlympicsJuly 19, 202103:46
Senior international correspondent Keir Simmons, meanwhile, sat down for an interview with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. See that interview here.
Check back Monday for more of our TODAY in Tokyo digest!