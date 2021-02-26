Prince Harry reveals Archie's surprising first word

It’s a royal surprise!

Prince Harry has revealed his son Archie's first word — and it’s definitely not one you would expect. Harry shared the story while riding around Los Angeles atop a double decker bus with James Corden on Thursday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show” during a lengthy segment in which the two discussed a wide range of subjects.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“How are you finding fatherhood?” Corden asked at one point.

“My son is now just over a year and a half. He is hysterical. He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three, four words together. He’s already singing songs,” the Duke of Sussex, 36, responded.

“What was his first word?” Corden asked.

“Crocodile,” Harry answered.

“Crocodile?” Corden shot back in surprise.

“Three syllables,” Harry said.

“That’s a big word,” Corden said.

That’s not the only word Archie is uttering, either. Harry, who is expecting his second child with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, also explained how his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, got them a waffle maker for Christmas after asking what Archie wanted.

“She sent us a waffle maker for Archie, so breakfast now Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker. Flip it, out it comes. He loves it,” the duke said.

“Archie wakes up in the morning and just goes, ‘Waffle?’” he added.

Harry has spilled the beans on his son’s milestones before.

Last October, he said he and Meghan were both on hand when Archie walked for the first time.

“We were both there for his first steps,” he said during a virtual interview with activist Malala Yousafzai in honor of International Day of the Girl. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

Archie has also made his presence known to the general public. In December, listeners heard him when he appeared on his parents' Archewell Audio podcast when he followed his mother's lead by saying words such as "fun," "happy" and "new year."