Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Valentine's Day announcement that they're expecting their second child includes a very special connection to the late Princess Diana.

The happy news comes almost 37 years to the exact day that Prince Harry's parents announced they were expecting him! How's that for a full circle moment?

Diana, Princess of Wales on a visit to the ballet in Oslo wearing a red silk taffeta evening dress designed by fashion designer Jan Van Velden. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In 1984, Princess Diana had taken a weekend solo trip to Oslo, Norway to watch the London ballet while her pregnancy was still a secret. That following Monday, Feb. 13, Kensington Palace released a statement that the Princess of Wales was expecting her second child. The next day, Valentine's Day, her exciting announcement was on the front page of every major newspaper in the world.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose Valentine's Day to announce they are expecting their second baby," wrote Telegraph journalist Gareth Davies on Twitter. "On this day, in 1984, Princess Diana of Wales was on the front page of the Telegraph with news of her second baby."

On this day, in 1984, Princess Diana of Wales was on the front page of the Telegraph with news of her second baby.

Betting agents immediately started taking wagers about whether Diana would give birth to a boy or a girl, with the oddsmakers giving a slight edge to the baby being a girl, according to a report at the time. Diana gave birth on Sept. 15, 1984 to that baby, who of course turned out to be Prince Harry. At the time of his birth, Harry was third in line to the throne. He is now sixth in line for the throne, after his father, brother, nephews and niece.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement on Sunday that their family will be expanding. The baby will be a second child, just like their father, Prince Harry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, 2020. Karwai Tang / WireImage

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

The royal couple didn't comment on the sweet connection to his mother, but it was immediately noticed by royal historians on social media, with some slightly confusing the exact day Princess Diana's news was revealed. Regardless, the connection is still something for royal fans to gush over.

"Archie’s going to be a big brother. And what timing! On Valentine’s Day 37 years ago Princess Diana and Prince Charles announced they were expecting Harry," wrote Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style."

"Everything about all of it makes my heart burst," another person added.

The couple did not share a due date or if they know the sex of the baby, however a photo was released of the expectant parents outside, with Meghan laying in Harry's lap, cradling her baby bump while lovingly looking at her husband of almost three years.

“To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship,” photographer Misan Harriman told British Vogue. “Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”

The baby will join big brother Archie Harrison, who turns 2 in May. The new addition will also be the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

If the baby turns out to be a girl, Meghan has revealed the one personal possession she intends to hand down to her future daughter: a Cartier French Tank watch she bought for herself. That special memento also carries a connection to Princess Diana as well; she was known to wear a Cartier Tank watch of her own.