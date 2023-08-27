Pink shares rare throwback video of son with dad on 2nd anniversary of death: ‘I miss you’

Pink shared a rare video of her father, Jim Moore, two years after his death.

On Aug. 26, Pink posted an old video on Instagram of her father sitting next to her son, Jameson, when he was a toddler.

In the clip, Moore was a good sport while Jameson tapped him on the arm repeatedly before he proceeded to lightly tap the child on the chest. Later in the video, he tickled his grandson on his side several times, which caused the toddler to giggle each time.

In the caption, Pink shared candidly that she and her two children, Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6, missed Moore in the years since his death.

“Sometimes I hate how time flies. Sometimes I hate how we have to be funny in order to avoid the hurt,” she wrote. “Today it isn’t funny. Today it just hurts. I’m glad you don’t anymore though. You don’t hurt.”

She shared a sweet sentiment about her hopes for her father after his death adding, “I hope they still call you twinkle toes and that you’re still getting out of line. I hope you’re singing along. I hope you’re making everyone laugh. I hope you feel this love.”

Moore died in August 2021 at age 75.

In the two years since his death, Pink has shared several moving tributes to her father, including an emotional post on what would have been his 76th birthday. At the time, she reflected on their relationship, including the ups and downs, and everything she learned from her father. She wrote in part, “I don’t know where you are. And therefore I don’t know where I am either…I won’t miss you yet. I’m not ready.”

To mark the one year anniversary of his death, Pink shared a poignant post on social media and recalled her final moments with her dad. She compared their final moments together to when she was a child, writing in part, “Like when I was two and three and would sneak into your room during a thunderstorm and stand inches from your face. Waiting for you to wake up and see me.”

Less than two years after his death, Pink penned the heartbreaking song “When I Get There,” which appeared on her 2023 album “Trustfall,” in his honor.

She released the tune on Valentine’s Day along with a lyric video full of throwback photos and videos from over the years, including moments from her childhood, recent footage of Moore surprising his daughter with flowers on her tour bus, as well as photos of Moore posing with this two grandchildren.

Pink has been open about how her father’s death influenced the emotional single. When Pink stopped by TODAY in February to talk about her new album, she shared with Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie that through her career she had gotten to “live out his dream.”

She described “When I Get There” as a “love letter” to her father, adding, “We lost our dear, dear friend Patricia eight months later. It’s a nice idea to think, ‘I hope you’re there. I hope you’re somewhere awesome.’”