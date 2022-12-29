Alyssa Scott shares how she believes her late son was at birth of baby girl with Nick Cannon

Alyssa Scott is revealing that she could feel the presence of her and Nick Cannon's late son Zen when they welcomed their baby daughter, Halo Marie, earlier this month.

On Dec. 29, shortly after announcing the arrival of the pair's baby girl on Dec. 14, Scott posted an emotional message in her Instagram stories about how she believed Zen, who died when he was 5 months old, was "celebrating" Halo Marie's arrival.

"The drive to the hospital was so quiet and peaceful. There was a meteor shower and we saw shooting stars the entire way," the model wrote atop a photo of a sunset.

Alyssa Scott's Instagram story. @itsalyssaemm via Instagram

The next photo showed colorful fireworks exploding in the night. "Then later that night from our room ... I just knew my boy was celebrating," she wrote on the image.

Alyssa Scott's Instagram story. @itsalyssaemm via Instagram

Earlier Thursday, Scott announced on Instagram that she and Cannon had welcomed their second child together. “December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” she captioned an emotional video documenting the baby girl’s birth.

“I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face," she continued. "I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

Scott added that she believed Zen, who died of brain cancer in December 2021, was with her and Cannon in the delivery room.

“Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning," she wrote. "I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Shortly after Zen's death, Cannon announced on "The Nick Cannon Show" that he and Scott had lost their baby son. The TV personality, who sobbed while recalling the health issues Zen faced, called the episode a “celebration of life for Zen.”

“I’m here to show that I can fight through this,” Cannon said, adding that Scott was the “strongest woman” he’d ever known.

Cannon is also the father of 10 other children with five other women, while Scott is mom to a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as three children with DJ Abby De La Rosa — 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and Beautiful, whom the couple welcomed on Nov. 11, 2022.

Cannon is also dad to three children with former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell: a son named Golden Sagon, 5, a daughter named Powerful Queen, 1, and an infant named Rise Messiah, whom they welcomed September 23, 2022.

He also welcomed a son, Legendary Love, with “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi, in July 2022, and is dad to a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, with photographer LaNisha Cole, who was born in September 2022.