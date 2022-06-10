Hoda posts funny pic of daughters wearing her clothes: ‘Someone raided mommy’s closet’

Hoda Kotb’s kids want to be just like her.

The TODAY anchor posted a sweet photo on Instagram featuring her with daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, wearing her clothes.

“Somebody raided mommy’s closet,” she captioned the picture, which features her with a child on either side of her decked out in some of their mom’s apparel.

Hoda has shared other moments of bliss with her kids. Before Mother’s Day, she posted a video of the girls giving her a special surprise by leading her down a flight of stairs, where they serenaded her with singing “Happy Mother’s Day to you” to the tune of “Happy Birthday.” On Easter, Hoda also posted photos of her girls, along with her own mother.

Hoda, who announced in January that she had called off her engagement to Joel Schiffman, has also been open about the challenges of not just being a single parent, but being an older one.

“I think I was thinking, one of the scary parts about being an older mom is wondering how much time you have,” she told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager in May. “You do the math a lot and that’s something I don’t like doing because it’s scary.”

Hoda is also confident that she will find love again.

“I haven’t really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something,” she told People last month while celebrating TODAY's 70th anniversary at the Paley Center for Media.

“My sister even said and asked me at one point, ‘Are (you) afraid to be by yourself?’ And I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ And I don’t know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart.”

“I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen” Hoda continued. “When? I can’t say but I assured her I said, ‘Oh, don’t worry. No worries. I said I’m going to be just fine.’”

In the meantime, Hoda is embracing her children and the moments they share.

“I’m really enjoying my kids and my life,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “I’m treasuring, kind of, this time.”