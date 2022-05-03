Mother’s Day comes early for Hoda: See the adorable video with her daughters

Hoda Kotb celebrated Mother's Day early when her daughters pulled off a surprise that made the TODAY co-host cry with joy.

"Mother’s Day came early. Lucky me," Kotb captioned an Instagram video of daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 2, holding hands while leading their mom down a flight of stairs. "If you look ahead, there's a special note that will be on one stair," says Haley.

Indeed, when the trio reaches the step, a handwritten paper reads, "Happy Mother's Day Mom."

"For me?" Kotb asks, tearing up while asking, "Is there more? What's happening?"

When they reach the ground floor, Haley whispers to her sister, "Stay here" and they count to three in unison before singing "Happy Mother's Day to you" to the tune of "Happy birthday."

Kotb turns her camera to a table where cups of coffee and water were placed on a paper towel, along with a snow globe and portraits of the girls. Then, Hope hands her mom a package of raisons.

"Oh thank you," Kotb says, sniffling. "Thank you, thank you, thank you..."

Kotb and her former fiancé, Joel Schiffman, adopted Haley in 2017 followed by Hope in 2019.

"I feel like if you’re meant to have a child in your life, your child is out there," Kotb told TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager in 2018. “They said to me at the adoption agency, 'Don’t worry, your child is out there waiting for you.' And I remember I would scribble in my journal, 'I know you’re there.' I could feel her."

The process of adopting Hope then made her family "complete," she reflected in 2019 a "People" article. "I felt like, before Haley came, I’d had an average life," she told the outlet. "She stepped in it, my heart exploded. And then all of a sudden this little girl Hope steps in, and you realize how much room there is in there. You think you’re topped out. But your heart’s ability to expand blows my mind.”

Happy (early) Mother's Day, Hoda!