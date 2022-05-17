Hoda opens up to Jenna about the ‘scary part’ of being an older mom

Hoda Kotb is getting real about motherhood and aging.

During TODAY With Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, Hoda opened up about a big "worry" as a 57-year-old mom to daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3 — and that's how much time she has with them.

Hoda revealed to co-host Jenna Bush Hager during the show that people have come up to her and asked, "Wait, you're their mother?" when with Haley and Hope because she's an older parent.

"It gives you like this pause for a second," Hoda recalled, saying the comments didn't bother her because she was embarrassed, but surfaced the realization of the time that she had with her daughters.

Hoda says she's happy at her age and the "perfect storm" of her life — two kids, her job at TODAY — but "in between, there are these moments that you feel an ouch."

“I think I was thinking, one of the scary parts about being an older mom is wondering how much time you have,” she continued to tell Jenna. “You do the math a lot and that’s something I don’t like doing because it’s scary.”

However, Hoda says it’s not something she wants to “avoid” and “ignore," and it was when she spent time with her own mother that something "magical happened."

“My mom came to visit me and I looked at her. And I said, at least 30 years more, at least. That’s 35 for Haley. That’s 33 for Hope. But that makes me feel very full.”

Hoda and Jenna got on the topic of motherhood when they started talking about the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, which features Elon Musk’s mother, Maye, 74, as well as three other women: Ciara, 36, Kim Kardashian, 41, and Yumi Nu, 25.