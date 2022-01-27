Hoda Kotb shares the sweet nighttime ritual she has with her kids

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are encouraging parents to play.

On TODAY Thursday during "Hoda & Jenna," Hoda revealed to co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she shares an adorable nighttime routine with kids, Haley and Hope.

Hoda and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, adopted their first daughter, Haley, 4, in 2017, and then adopted daughter Hope, 2, in 2019.

"We started this tradition of me playing 'Juice' by Lizzo on our little speaker and marching around the house after we turn the lights off," Hoda said.

The mom of two devised a sneaky way to see if her girls enjoyed the music party.

"So last night I wanted to see if they really loved it," Hoda shared, adding she was cleaning up the kitchen when her girls requested "Juice."

"No, not tonight," Hoda responded.

"Please!" Hoda said imitating her girls’ request.

The sly mom pretended she was very busy, before jumping into a play party.

"I quickly ran around (and) turned all the lights off," she said. "We do this little train the three of us. As I was doing it, I was so joyful."

But Hoda wasn't the only one having a good time.

"The kids are giggling," Hoda said, adding that her music speaker doubles as a lava lamp. "We go into the bathroom and dance with it."

After hearing Hoda's story, Jenna added her mom did the same thing.

"They’re going to remember that," Jenna said. "We would have wet hair right after the shower, we would march around to Pointer Sisters' 'Fire'."

Jenna shared that adding an element of fun to parenting is critical, especially during mundane routines.

"How do you make those moments fun?" she said. "Moments where you’re tired and parenting is tedious and you’d maybe rather be alone."

It's not the first time this week Hoda has shared a sweet moment as a parent.

On Tuesday, she revealed the signature necklace she wears helps keep her girls close to her heart.

“‘M’ stands for Mom,” Hoda said about the jeweled letter attached to one.

The mother of two then pulled out each of the three necklaces she layers together.

“I have ‘Haley’ and ‘Hope’ on (one of them). Then I have an ‘I love you Mama’ on this one,” she said. “All of them are my girls.”