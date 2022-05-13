Hoda Kotb opens up about dating again: ‘My heart is open’

Hoda Kotb is keeping her heart open after she and Joel Schiffman, broke up earlier this year.

While celebrating the 70th anniversary of TODAY at The Paley Center for Media in New York City, Hoda told People that she isn't shutting down the idea of dating again.

Savannah Guthrie (L) and Hoda Kotb attend the 70th anniversary celebration of NBC's TODAY at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“I haven’t really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something,” she said at the Wednesday event. “My sister even said and asked me at one point, ‘Are (you) afraid to be by yourself?’ And I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ And I don’t know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart.”

“I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen" Hoda continued. "When? I can’t say but I assured her I said, ‘Oh, don’t worry. No worries. I said I’m going to be just fine.’”

Savannah Guthrie noted that she's "available" to help Hoda find a date. But to find a "worthy" suitor who is "spectacular," Savannah joked that she'll have to screen everyone who she thinks could be a match for her friend.

“I don’t want to go through my application process. The screening will be detailed. My clipboard, 10-pages [of] question," Savannah continued.

In January, Hoda announced on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna that she and Schiffman called off their engagement.

"We decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple,” she told co-host Jenna Bush Hager. “So we decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends.”

Hoda and Schiffman share their daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.

In November 2019, Hoda and Schiffman got engaged after spending six years together. Shortly after, the pandemic happened and caused the couple to postpone their wedding ceremony.

In July 2021, Kotb said on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna that she and Schiffman were waiting until "everyone can travel" to have their wedding.

“That’s really what we want to do," she said at the time.

In January, Hoda broke the news that she and Schiffman were no longer together when fans started to notice she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

“It’s not like something happened,” Hoda said on TODAY. “They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Although they've decided to go their separate ways, Hoda said that she's grateful to have known Schiffman.

“He’s a great guy, and he’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” she said.