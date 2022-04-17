Hoda Kotb has plenty to celebrate this weekend.

The TODAY co-host, 57, shared photos on Instagram on Sunday of her Easter festivities with her two daughters and her mother, Sameha Kotb.

Hoda gave her mom, who is also celebrating her birthday this weekend, a special shout out in the caption.

“Happy Birthday Mom!!! Happy Easter,” she wrote and added a couple bunny and heart emoji.

One of the pictures showed Hoda cuddling up on the couch alongside her mom, 5-year-old Haley and 2-year-old Hope. The family were seated next to a bundle of balloons that reached the ceiling.

Another snap showed a close up of a few Easter eggs the family decorated.

The television personality shares her two daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The former couple, who ended their engagement in January after eight years together, welcomed Haley and Hope via adoption.

On the April 4 episode of her podcast, Making Space with Hoda Kotb, the TODAY co-anchor spoke with guest Thomas Rhett about adoption.

The country music star and his wife, Lauren Rhett, adopted their oldest daughter, Willa Gray, from Uganda in 2017.

“What questions is Willa Gray asking or are your other daughters asking?” Hoda asked him at the time. “And how have you guys navigated that? Because I’ve got two kids from different countries and you know, for sure, there are questions.”

Rhett responded by calling adoption “the most beautiful thing in the world,” and added that parents sometimes do not think about questions their children will have as they grow older.

Hoda said that she wants to “preserve” where her children are from.

She explained, “So they remember, because I feel like you don’t know your identity, how are you going to live your life?”

Last month, Hoda shared that her daughters recreate their version of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna at home.

“My girls do it when they’re in the tub,” she shared. “One sits at one end and one sits at the other and they hold hands, and they go ‘Hoda and Jenna.’ That’s what they do back and forth.”