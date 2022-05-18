Hoda Kotb is ‘treasuring’ being single as she prepares for ‘feral girl summer’

Hoda Kotb is ready for her “feral girl summer.” The TODAY anchor shared that she is “treasuring” her life as a single lady, after she and Joel Schiffman called it quits earlier this year.

Hoda, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager attended The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People in Media event in New York City on Tuesday night, where they joked about their adventures in the coming months.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet if it was going to be a “Hot Hoda Summer” now that she’s single, Jenna quipped, “It’s a feral girl summer and we’re leading the charge!”

“Feral is wild,” Hoda said, before clarifying that when it comes to her dating life she’s “tiptoeing along.”

“I’m really enjoying my kids and my life,” she added. “I’m treasuring, kind of, this time.”

Hoda, meanwhile, has a great support system as Savannah noted, “Anybody who wants to date Hoda has to go through us first.”

Jenna added, “Yeah, and good luck! She’s got two sisters who are wildly protective.”

Hoda and Joel broke up in January after eight years together. The two share their daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3.

Savannah, Hoda and Jenna attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People in Media in NYC on May 17, 2022. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

At the event, the TODAY women also reflected on their careers and the wonderful opportunities that they have been given over the years.

“I think there are moments in our jobs where we say to ourselves, ‘Wow, I get to do this. I get to sit across from someone.’ And it’s not lost on us,” Hoda said about landing major interviews. “And I think there’s a moment that you share with whomever you interview when they just kind of tell you the truth and you feel the truth in the room.”

Hoda said she felt that when recently interviewing Prince Harry and Viola Davis, adding, “I feel like truth wins, man, and when you tell it, like, everybody feels that.”

Savannah echoed her co-host’s sentiments, saying, “We love people and getting to interview people, whether it’s a celebrity like Selma Blair who is telling her story really openly for the first time and about her struggles. Or it’s someone who does something extraordinary … and no one knew their name until this week.”