Andy Cohen shows off daughter Lucy’s ‘Flintstones’-inspired hairdo: ‘It’s fashion’

Months after Andy Cohen said he was "workshopping" ideas for daughter Lucy's hairstyles, he's presenting his first showpiece: A top knot from the Stone Age.

"I am feeling really bullish about this Pebbles hairdo," said the 54-year-old Bravo host in a Nov. 6 Instagram video. Cohen compared his 6-month-old daughter Lucy's hairstyle to that of Pebbles, the fictional daughter on the 1960s animated sitcom "The Flintstones."

"It’s so easy to do and it’s fashion with the bow. It's really good," said Cohen. "I mean, I know this is the oldest hairdo in time but this is going to be fun doing her hair."

In May, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that he was pumped to experiment with baby hairstyles.

"It’s exciting! I’m already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair,” Cohen told the outlet. “I have a lot of ideas that I’m workshopping."

Lucy's hair scored high marks on Instagram, where her dad's followers called her "adorable" and suggested that Cohen attempt ponytails and pigtails.

Last week, the single dad told TODAY Parents that Lucy already knows her fashion labels, thanks to lavish deliveries from the “Real Housewives” stars Tamra Judge and Dorinda Medley.

Cohen, also father to 3-year-old Ben, said that his nights are cozier than chic.

"I’m home most nights, which is totally not me,” Cohen told TODAY Parents. ”My priorities have really shifted. I just need to be around more."

"I think also being a single parent … you’re the only one. I mean you can have as much help as you want, but you are the only parent,” he remarked. “There’s an added weight that you put on yourself, and (your kids) put on you, and that’s natural."

