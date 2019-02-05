Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 5, 2019, 12:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Andy Cohen has just become a father and the loquacious talk-show host says the occasion has rendered him speechless!

The host of “Watch What Happens Live!” welcomed his first child Monday through a surrogate. He excitedly shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the wee one.

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces!! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” he wrote. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

Cohen, 50, announced he was expecting a child following the Dec. 20 episode of his Bravo show, which featured some of his original "Real Housewives,” including Teresa Giudice, NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer.

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone around me to do the same,” he said at the time, directly addressing his audience.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science — if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time.”

Bravo revealed the baby's sex shortly later while hosting a New Year Eve's special on CNN with his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper.

"It’s a boy, and I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy," he said.

Cohen was treated to an epic baby shower by numerous "Real Housewives" stars — and singer John Mayer —last month.

"I’m speechless," Cohen said in a caption of a group shot from the event. "Every Housewife, featuring @JohnMayer."