Andy Cohen shares the most extravagant baby gifts he received from Real Housewives

Andy Cohen's 6-month-old daughter, Lucy, is being spoiled by the Real Housewives.

“I got some really great stuff,” the Bravo mogul, 54, told TODAY Parents, when asked about over-the-top baby gifts.

"A lot of labels," he added.

The first present that arrived was a “huge" jewelry box from “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant. (The first piece to go inside was given to Lucy by actor Ellen Barkin, but it's so over-the-top that Cohen didn't want to provide details!) Tamra Judge of “Real Housewives of Orange County” sent a Gucci diaper bag, while “Real Housewives of New York” alum Dorinda Medley also gifted the little girl with Gucci.

Kelly Dodd, formerly of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” surprised Lucy with “some really cute monogrammed towels.” Meanwhile, RHOBH’s Lisa Rinna brightened Lucy’s nursery with "great" fresh flowers.

Cohen, who is also dad of 3-year-old son, Ben, said in the last few months he’s been making a conscious effort to slow down. Work is still important: The reality TV mogul currently has 11 shows airing on Bravo and two radio channels at Sirius, but his after-party days are over.

“I’m home most nights, which is totally not me,” Cohen revealed. ”My priorities have really shifted. I just need to be around more.”

“I think also being a single parent… you’re the only one. I mean you can have as much help as you want, but you are the only parent,” he continued. “There’s an added weight that you put on yourself, and (your kids) put on you, and that’s natural."

Cohen isn't complaining.

"It’s the choice that I made and I’m so glad that I made it," he said.

Dating also looks a lot different these days. Cohen said he’s still searching for a partner he connects with “intellectually” and “physically”— a similar sense of humor is also key — but he’s added some new qualities to his checklist.

“Someone who is grounded, who is calm, who doesn’t value going out every night night,” Cohen shared. “Listen, I can’t say my life is the example of settling down, but I have two kids and that’s my priority, so I guess it would be theirs, too.”

Cohen, who is on the dating app Raya, said he hasn’t formally introduced his children to any romantic interests, explaining that “it hasn’t gotten to that point.” But there was one time Ben unknowingly interacted with one of his dad's Raya matches at a playground.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna be at the playground from this time to this time, I dare you to show up.’ And he did show up,” Cohen recalled. “He met Ben in the course of us having a speed date on a bench at a playground.”

“So, um, yeah, my dating life is different,” Cohen joked.

Cohen opened up to TODAY while promoting ByHeart’s annual Feed Fest, a free, virtual event filled with master classes and panels about early parenthood. Cohen is hosting the summit, which kicks off on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. EST.

Mia Funt, co-founder and president of ByHeart told TODAY in a statement that the company is “committed to giving all parents access to vital resources and innovative products so that they can thrive in those early, blurry days of early parenthood and feeding."

Cohen praised ByHeart for fostering conversations about feeding choices.

“I just think moms put themselves through so much heartache surrounding breastfeeding — and I’m not trying to mansplain on an issue that people think is none of my business —but I think women should give themselves a break and some grace,” he said. “I don’t think (breastfeeding or not breastfeeding) is any judgement on what kind of mom you are.”

