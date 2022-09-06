Andy Cohen needs a vacation — from his family vacation.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host just gave his fans and followers on Instagram a glimpse at his drive back home from a Labor Day weekend getaway, and it’s a scene any parent of a tantrum-prone toddler can truly appreciate.

As the clip opens, Cohen's son, 3-year-old Benjamin, can be heard crying and screaming from the backseat as dad does his best to make sense of the situation.

"You just watched ‘Bob the Builder’ for 6 hours while I packed the car up," the 54-year-old says as the little one continues his meltdown. "You can’t want to watch more."

To which Ben sobs, "I do!"

But it soon becomes clear that the tot's dissatisfaction has nothing to do with his favorite show. He's not happy about anything.

"We’re going back to the city," Cohen says. "You’ve been wanting to go back to the city."

That comment is met with more unintelligible cries. But when Cohen sarcastically snarls, "I know it’s been fun, but vacation’s over! OK?" Ben declares that he actually wants to go back.

"You want to go back now?" asks the father of two, who also has a 4-month-old daughter named Lucy. "I thought you really wanted to go to the city."

Ben's dramatic and hilarious comeback tells dad all he needs to know: "Nooooooo!"

The real laughs come near the end of the clip, when "3 minutes later" appears across the screen and things suddenly sound much quieter.

"You’re not upset anymore about leaving. You’re ok?" Cohen wonders. "You got it out of your system?"

"I was just kidding," Ben tells him calmly.

"You were just kidding? Wow," Cohen says in disbelief. "That was some joke, my man."

The exchange was remarkably similar to one Cohen shared Friday, in which Ben went from wails of despair to A-OK in a matter of moments. And in both cases, the trip began the same way it ended — with Cohen being one very relatable parent.