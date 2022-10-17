Andy Cohen posts a cheeky photo of darling daughter Lucy at BravoCon

It must be fall, because we see some apple dumpling cheeks just right for the pinching!

Thanks to Andy Cohen, that is. The "Watch What Happens Live" host and dad of two shared photos of himself with his infant daughter Lucy on Instagram Sunday, and we are dead.

In the pictures, the proud papa rests on a stool on the stage set from this past weekend's BravoCon, carrying a microphone in one hand and balancing Lucy, who he announced had been born via surrogate on April 29, on his knee. In the caption, he wrote, "Bring your Daughter to #BravoCon Day!"

Be sure to check the other photo, because that young lady has the rosiest apple cheeks we've ever seen. And the bow he's got in her hair is also, of course, pink!

Naturally, celebrities know a star when they see one, and made sure to post in the comments. Wrote Jerry O'Connell, "O M G Blessed King! Our Princess!"

Molly Shannon cooed, "❤️Awww!!"

Naomi Campbell wrote, "DIVINE ANGEL ❤️❤️❤️"

Added Susan Lucci, "What a little beauty, Andy!!💖💖💖"

Khloe Kardashian was so excited she posted twice, writing, "What a beautiful sweet Angel" and "Awwwwwww"

While Cheri Oteri got on our wavelength, writing, "OMG look at those cheeks ADORABLE 🥰"

Not seen in the pics this time around: Lucy's older brother Ben, 3. Ben's named for Cohen's grandfather, Ben Allen, while the little girl's name is a feminization of "Louis," which he noted on "Watch What Happens Live" in May comes from his great-grandfathers and father, who were all named Louis.

Benjamin Cohen (l.) with his dad at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen in February in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I've always loved the name Lucy, by the way," he added in the introduction.

And speaking of introductions, what a way for Lucy to get introduced to showbiz — in front of the BravoCon audience! Way to go, dad!