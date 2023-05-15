Rebel Wilson shares first photos of baby daughter's face

Rebel Wilson celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter, Royce, in the best way possible.

“Happy Mother’s Day! (Just woke up at 5:30am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)” Wilson, 43, captioned an Instagram carousel on May 14.

In the first snap, the “Pitch Perfect” star poses with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, and 6-month-old Royce. All are seen beaming at the camera with big smiles. Royce, who is perched on Wilson’s lap, is wearing a knitted hat with rabbit ears.

Wilson surprised fans in November 2022, when she announced the birth of her first child.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Wilson experienced some setbacks on her road to motherhood. While speaking to People, Wilson recalled receiving “some terrible news” that her frozen eggs had not survived the thawing process. At the time, Wilson was shooting “The Almond and the Seahorse,” a film in which she plays a woman desperate to have a baby.

“So I’d lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos,” she told People. “It was devastating.”

Wilson refused to give up on her dream of expanding her family.

“I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying,”

Wilson and Agruma went public with their relationship in June 2022. Agruma is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand with a focus on comfort and sustainability.

The couple got engaged at Disneyland in February.