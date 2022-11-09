Rebel Wilson recalls the 'devastating' setback she endured trying to have a baby

The road to motherhood was not always so smooth for Rebel Wilson, who announced early this week that she had welcomed a baby daughter named Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson via surrogate.

The “Pitch Perfect” star, 42, told People none of the harvested eggs that she had frozen survived, something she learned while shooting the movie “The Almond and the Seahorse,” in which she plays a woman, desperate to have a baby, who helps her husband recover from a brain injury.

“During the filming I received some terrible news that all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed,” Wilson told People.

“So I’d lost a huge amount of weight and been through three surgeries at that point and no viable embryos,” she said. “It was devastating.”

Despite the setback, Wilson’s desire to become a parent never wavered.

“I knew that my desire to become a mother was so strong, that I needed to keep trying,” she said.

Wilson also said what she was going through in her personal life affected what happened on screen.

“It was feelings of loss, feelings of hope — and it all played into my performance,” she said. “It was a very emotional time.”

Wilson revealed the birth of her daughter in an Instagram post, in which she thanked her surrogate.

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," she wrote, in part. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”