Natasha Bure is forging her own path in the entertainment industry, separate from her mom Candace Cameron Bure's.

At 23-year-old, Natasha Bure is an author, singer and actress who says she'd like to embrace a “raw and gritty” dramatic role. She’s worked with her “Full House” star mother in Hallmark movies like “Switched for Christmas,“ where she portrayed Candace's daughter, and “Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder,” where she played a teenage version of Candace’s character.

However, she says coming from a famous family and sharing the screen with her mom doesn’t mean roles are handed to her.

“A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it’s from her,” Natasha told TODAY via Zoom. “Or it’s given to me or it’s handed to me, and it’s honestly quite literally the opposite.”

“I work hard for everything that I do, and I’m out here like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow my dreams and make them come true,” she continued. “So I think that’s one misconception that’s a little bit frustrating to see.”

Natasha and Candace at the Los Angeles "Aladdin" premiere on May 21, 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Natasha — who also starred alongside Heather Locklear on “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” last year — said being a working actor is tough.

“It’s a struggle. I am honestly just like every other person out there and I’m just trying to stay on the grind and do my best and continue to keep all the acting chops constantly at work,” Natasha said. “It’s difficult for sure. I grind, but I’m grateful for any opportunity that I get and I’m just trying to work my hardest to get to where I want to be.”

Her acting goals include being in a drama series that lets her do more “emotional-type stuff.”

Natasha has been in the spotlight for years, but doesn’t recall a moment where “it clicked” that her family was famous. “I didn’t really know any different,” she shared, adding that when she was a teenager she thought, “Oh, not every family runs and operates this way?”

“But honestly, my childhood was very normal. My parents really just kept it chill,” she said. Her dad, Valeri Bure, played for ten seasons in the National Hockey League.

These days, she says, when she’s not auditioning or on a set, she’s online interacting with her fans and creating content for her thousands of TikTok, Instagram and YouTube followers.

“The whole reason I got into social media was because I didn’t have an older sister and I kind of just wanted someone to connect with and to give me advice or show me how to do makeup,” Natasha — who has two brothers, Lev and Maksim — shared. “It’s kind of full circle for me to have younger followers and fans alike look to me for that type of advice.”

She calls social media “a passion” and enjoys “sharing my life and being authentic and connecting with people.”

And when she’s stuck, she often goes to her mom for career and life advice.

“One of the biggest pieces of advice she’s given me, and she gave it to me a while ago, it’s to say yes to things that scare you and to really go after things that are out of your comfort zone,” Natasha shared. “Because those are the types of experiences that are really going to push you in your life.”

Natasha said she has learned that taking on opportunities that might seem intimidating are “the best way to grow.” She added, “It’s not ever really a failure even if it doesn’t work out in the way you envisioned it because you’re still growing to some capacity.”