Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter look like twins in new dance video

Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter have some pretty mean dance moves.

The actor and her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha, just showed off an expertly choreographed dance in a new video and it's hard to tell the look-alike pair apart while watching it.

Cameron Bure, 44, shared the short clip to her Instagram page on Tuesday and captioned the post "#Moms with their daughter on TikTok 🙈. This is what @natashabure and I do after everyone goes to bed. And by everyone, I mean Val and Boris."

In the video, the mother-daughter duo dance to late rapper Pop Smoke's song "What You Know Bout Love" and execute their synchronized moves perfectly. The pair both sport thick-rimmed glasses and sweatpants and wear their hair in ponytails, only adding to their look-alike effect.

The actor's daughter also shared the video on her TikTok page and captioned the post "Mama got moves @candacecameronb."

The "Fuller House" star's fans were impressed with the mother of three's moves and took to the comments section to applaud her.

Cookbook author Debbie Matenopoulos commented, "Omg. I love this sooooo much!!! The mother daughter bond is so much fun!!! Love you gorgeous girlies!!!"

One fan wrote, "Literally had trouble telling who was who in this" and Cameron Bure replied "I've got the boobs, she's got the butt" with a laughing emoji.

The actor has a bit of an edge when it comes to dancing, of course, since she participated in season 18 of "Dancing With the Stars." And one of the show's pro dancers, Val Chmerkovskiy, applauded her with a clapping emoji and the comment "I love you guys."

The actor's daughter also replied, writing, "You actually killed this," and added a fire emoji. Cameron Bure thanked the 22-year-old and wrote "thank you baby" with a clapping emoji.

Cameron Bure has three children with her husband, Valeri Bure: Natasha (22), Lev (20) and Maksim (18). The mother has always been an avid supporter of her kids and cheered on her daughter in 2016 when she tried out for "The Voice."

The mother daughter duo have a strong bond and in 2017, the actor shared a sweet message for her daughter on her 19th birthday.

"Happy 19th birthday to my beauty baby girl @natashabure. You drive me absolutely nuts because I love you SO much,” she wrote. "I'm praying for your last year in the teens to be one of revelation, character building and finding your passion in your purpose. It's hard to imagine anyone can love you more than Papa and I do, but Jesus does.”

The actor took the phrase "take your daughter to work day" to a new level during the last season of her hit Netflix show "Fuller House" when Natasha guest-starred on the series.