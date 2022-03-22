Candace Cameron Bure posts clip from daughter’s baptism: ‘My heart is overwhelmed’

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating the baptism of her oldest child, Natasha, on Instagram.

The “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” star, 45, shared a video of Natasha, 23, being baptized in a pool by Dudley Rutherford, senior pastor at the California Shepherd of the Hills Church in Los Angeles.

“My heart is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace 🙏🏻😭. Congratulations @natashabure !!!!” the proud mom wrote in the caption. “Thank you @dudleyrutherford and @shepherdchurch. As a mama, there’s nothing that tops this day. Nothing!! My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world.”

She also shared a Bible verse about baptism from the Gospel of Matthew.

Several celebrities wrote messages of congratulations in the comments, including Tamera Mowry, who wrote “Amen!!!!!!!!” and Heather Locklear, who wrote, “Just beautiful Candace! You and God did an amazing thing!”

Natasha also shared an Instagram post about her recent baptism.

“God is GOOD! ❤️ Today was a special day. @shepherdchurch @dudleyrutherford Livin for the Lord!!” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m still crying my eyes out 😭,” her mom commented on her post. “Praise the Lord 🙌🏼. This mama is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace. I love you baby.”

Candace Cameron Bure and her daughter, Natasha Bure, in 2019 Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Natasha is the oldest child of the former “Full House” star and her husband, former ice hockey player Valeri Bure. They also have two sons, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.

Maksim shared Instagram photos of his own baptism in 2019 at Kanakuk, a Christian summer camp in Missouri.

Candace Cameron Bure has spoken publicly about her Christian faith over the years. In the early days of the pandemic, she shared how her faith helps her cope with hard times.

“My faith in Jesus Christ is the foundation of who I am,” she told TODAY in April 2020. “My faith is so important to me whether in celebration or in challenges like this pandemic. I continue to stay in God’s word, the Bible, so I am comforted by truth and the hope God gives to all humanity and not allow fear to drive my emotions or decisions.”