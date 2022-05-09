Candace Cameron Bure posts sweet photo with mom and 2 sisters for Mother’s Day

Candace Cameron Bure made Mother's Day a family affair.

The "Fuller House" star, 46, shared photos of her and her two sisters, Bridgette and Melissa, honoring their mom, Barbara, Sunday on Instagram. In her caption, Bure opened up about what an "incredible" job Barbara Cameron did raising the trio — and their famous brother, Kirk Cameron.

"I never truly appreciated my mom until I became one myself. She’s incredible! Selfless, smart, fiercely loyal, protective, loving, nurturing, ambitious, caring and wise. Not to mention, gorgeous 😍. Thank you for raising us girls the way you did 🙏🏻🙌🏼❤️💕," Bure wrote.

She added, "Happy Mother’s Day mom @barbarajcameron and to my beautiful sisters @bridgette_r (mother of 3) and @my3joys (homeschooling mother of 5!)!!"

Bure, who shares three kids with husband Valeri Bure, recently revealed that she acted like "a total stage mom" to her 23-year-old daughter, when Natasha Bure played the younger version of Candace Cameron Bure's character in her latest Hallmark movie, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder."

"It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student,” the "Full House" alum said during a mother-daughter appearance last week on E! News' "Daily Pop."

“I was having the best time because I had my camera out, I was videotaping everything she was doing," she added. "I’m also the producer of the movie, so I can do whatever I want. And I was just, like, 'stage-momming' it up in the best of ways. I loved it."

Natasha Bure told the show's hosts that she not only inherited her mom's love of acting, but she also shares a similar fashion sense.

"I steal more of her accessories,” said the younger Bure. “We have one purse that gets stolen back and forth. When she comes to my apartment, she steals it back, and when I go over to the house, she steals it.”

One thing mother and daughter don't see eye to eye on are public displays of affection. While Natasha Bure is thrilled that her parents are still attracted to one another after nearly 26 years of marriage, she finds their public groping embarrassing.

"I hate it, " she said while laughing. "I, like, love it for them, but I don't want to see it."

"I hope that I'm like that at their age," she added, "but, like, I don't want to see it."