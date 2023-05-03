Kaley Cuoco's baby daughter gets kisses from family dog in new photo

There's no love like the love of a dog.

Kaley Cuoco's daughter, Matilda, is already learning that lesson based on a new photo the proud mom shared to her Instagram story.

In the snap, baby Matilda is laying on a play mat wearing a floral onesie gazing lovingly at one of the family's many pet dogs while the small, tan pup reaches in for a quick kiss.

Cuoco, 37, placed a kiss-blowing emoji on the post.

Baby Matilda gets a sweet kiss from one of her mom's many pets. @kaleycuoco via Instagram

It's not the first time baby Matilda is getting up close and personal with the family pets.

Last month, the newborn cuddled up next to a pup for a family snuggle session and, over the weekend, Matilda met the family's goats.

“All the littles are very interested in the human little haha,” Cuoco wrote over a photo showing Matilda's goat meet-and-greet.

The “Big Bang Theory” star and partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed Matilda March 30, announcing the news on Instagram.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” Cuoco captioned the post. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.”

The couple celebrated one year of dating on April 24, 2023 with a sweet Instagram post showing the progression of their relationship to include their daughter.

“How it started (to) how it’s going!" Cuoco captioned the post. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey … eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”