Jessie J has a post-baby body message that every mom needs to hear

Jessie J has something to say about postpartum bodies — and every mom needs to hear it.

The Grammy award winner announced the birth of her son on May 19, via Instagram and after suffering a previous pregnancy loss in 2021.

Now, she's discussing her post-baby body, reminding herself — and all of us — that how her body looks pales in comparison to all it did during pregnancy.

"I'm writing this for myself as well as anyone else that needs to read this," the British singer wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a semi-nude photo of her post-baby body.

"Your body was a home for someone else to live in for 9 months. Your organs have moved and need to find their way back to where they were before," she continued. "Your uterus is still deflating slowly. Your hormones are flying and crashing. Your body is working the hardest it has ever worked. You are exhausted but you are magical. You grew a whole human. A human who is doing this with you and loves you beyond measure."

The "Domino" singer encouraged herself, and others, to "take your time," writing in the same caption: "Be easy on yourself, your body AND your mind."

"Remember you are in recovery and don’t forget to also remind those around you," she wrote. "Celebrate your new body. It HAD to change. It will be bigger and smaller in different places. IT IS BEAUTIFUL and NATURAL. Ignore the whispers of what some people say you should or shouldn’t look like after a certain time. It’s 2023. People need to chill."

Jessie J certainly seems to understand that new moms often have unrealistic expectations about their post-pregnancy bodies, though this isn’t the first time she’s publicly discussed body positivity.

On March 21, 2019, the singer posted a since-deleted Instagram photo of herself in a bikini, with the caption: "Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood. Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite, I know. I own a mirror."

Now, she's focused on filling herself and other postpartum moms with positive affirmations about their body and what it has done —not how it looks.

"It's your journey," she continued in her recent Instagram post. "Your time and YOUR body. It's not the same as anyone else's, and that's what makes it special. You are unique.

"This was my body 11 days after giving birth and I still look pretty much the same now 35 days on," she added. "I LOVE my body. It has given me the most magical roommate inside and outside of my body. And when it’s ready and able to change again it will. Whatever that looks like. I’m here for it."

She ended her body-positive post with a simple message:

"You are doing amazing Mamma," she wrote. "You the MVP."