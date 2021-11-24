Jessie J reveals pregnancy loss: 'The sadness is overwhelming'

Jessie J revealed that she suffered a miscarriage before a scheduled performance in Los Angeles.

The British singer shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday, along with a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

She began the caption with a broken heart emoji and wrote, "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.'"

However, later in the day, the singer was "dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…"

She revealed, "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat," and added another broken heart emoji.

Following the loss, the 33-year-old said she feels like she has "no control of my emotions."

"I may regret posting this," she wrote. "I may not. I actually don't know."

Jessie J said she still plans to go through with her performance. She clarified that she wants to go on stage, "Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

After only doing two shows in the past couple of years, Jessie J said her soul "needs" to sing for her fans.

She understands that people might disagree with her wanting to perform, but she explained that singing has always been a source of "self love therapy."

"I want to be honest and true and not hide what I'm feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it's best," she shared.

She added that it "feels safer" to tell her fans what she is going through on social media instead of waiting to tell them on stage with a "tearful emotional speech."

Jessie J also opened up the heartbreaking post about deciding to have a baby on her own.

She explained having a child is "I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."

Despite being "in shock" and saying "the sadness is overwhelming," Jessie J said, "I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."

The musician also addressed other women who have experienced a similar loss during pregnancy.

"I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse," she wrote. "I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't," she said, adding an emoji of two people embracing.

Although the singer said she is going through "loneliest feeling in the world," she will still show up for the crowd in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

At the end of the emotional post, she wrote, "I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room," and added a heart emoji.

In addition to the photo of the pregnancy test, the singer also included a quote from writer and poet Şeyda Noir that said, "Sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's ok. It doesn't mean that you've failed."

Jessie J previously shared with her fans how she has been struggling with vocal nodules and Meniere's disease this year.

In June, she spoke about taking a break from singing due to nodules developing on her vocal cords after treatment for Meniere's disease.

"Man it’s been hard not singing," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time that explained her pain. "It's literally my life line and my happiness. Being quiet is not something I'm good at. Or makes me feel like myself."