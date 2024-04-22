It was a “huge weekend” in Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s homes this weekend, following the release of Taylor Swift’s new album.

“You know who kind of guided me through it, was my 11-year-old daughter Mila,” Jenna said on “Today With Hoda & Jenna” on April 22, days after Swift released her 11th studio album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

According to Jenna, Mila went to a sleepover party and “listened and analyzed every song.”

“And what was the conclusion?” asked Hoda.

“Well, she said, ‘You really need to listen to this song called (‘My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys’) which I love,” said Jenna. “She gave me a listening guide and then also told Henry and I about what each song was supposed to be about.”

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager have two daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4.

“It’s so crazy how she did the deep dive!” remarked Hoda, adding, “The kids are really hooked — there’s something ... about Taylor ... I had my kids doing some stuff and ... they go, ‘Can we just have the Taylor concert on ... while we’re doing stuff?’ ... They were mesmerized ... they were singing along and dancing and doing things, focused.”

Hoda and her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman have two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

Jenna replied, “How has she cultivated the audience from our age and older to 4 year old Hal Hager? Hal Hager loves ‘Getaway Car’ more than any other song. I don’t understand it. She’s a genius!”

Hoda said, “Hope ... yesterday was singing words, by the way, the way that they can memorize words to songs is scary.”

Taylor Swift announced her new album at the 66th annual Grammy Awards in February.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19,” said Swift while accepting her award for Album Of The Year.