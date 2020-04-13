Easter Sunday was all about Hope!

Hoda Kotb's younger daughter, Hope Catherine, celebrated her first birthday with a cake and some "Sesame Street" fun with big sister Haley Joy, 3, while her family gathered on Zoom to send her birthday wishes.

Hoda posted some photos of the sweet celebration on Instagram, writing, "as my best friend @karenswensen said.. Hope blooms this Easter! Happy bday Hope! #1"

Hoda's family joined her and fiance Joel Schiffman on Zoom to wish Hope a happy first birthday. hodakotb/ Instagram

She included a screenshot of the family gathering on Zoom while everyone remains at home due to coronavirus guidelines. Her mother, Sami Kotb, sister Hala, and brother Adel and sister-in-law all joined Hoda and fiancé Joel Schiffman to wish Hope a happy birthday.

Hoda also shared a cute photo of Haley putting some bunny ears on Hope in celebration of Easter.

Sunday marked the latest heartwarming milestone since Hoda announced in April 2019 that she had adopted Hope and made Haley a big sister in her growing family with Schiffman.

Hoda has shared plenty of great moments with Hope along the way, including her crawling for the first time, standing up with a little help, and bonding with Haley.

Hoda cradles baby Hope just after her adoption in 2019. Courtesy Hoda Kotb

"You know what's funny? You think that you're full,'' she said when she first adopted Hope. "That's exactly how I felt with Haley and Joel and everything. Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby, and it's the closest thing to a live birth you'll ever see, but in that moment, I was like, 'Oh, my God, my heart just grew.' It's amazing."