Happy birthday, Haley Joy!

Hoda Kotb's oldest daughter turned 3 Friday, and the proud mom took the celebration to Instagram in order to honor her little girl.

“I believe in miracles,” she wrote. “My first one happened 3 years ago.”

That sweet message accompanied a trio of photos, including a look back at newborn Haley, as well as glimpses of her first two birthdays.

And mom even added a birthday wish of her own to the post: “My only request... is for you Father Time ... pls slow down.”

The past three years have been a whirlwind for Hoda, one that started when she adopted Haley in February of 2017.

On her inaugural Mother’s Day, the TODAY anchor recalled holding her daughter in her arms for the very first time, saying, "I remember she fit. That's all I remember. I remember thinking, 'I can't believe this fits like this.' It's like a puzzle piece that snapped in and now I'm me."

It’s a puzzle that’s added some pieces since then.

In April of last year, Hoda and her partner, Joel Schiffman, welcomed a second daughter into their lives with the adoption of Haley’s little sister, Hope Catherine.

In the spring, they’ll ring in Hope’s first birthday. And there’s another big bash on the way in the fall.

Joel proposed to Hoda in November, and the pair plan to say their “I dos” before the year is out.

And who knows? There could be even more to celebrate.

As the mother of two recently told Ellen DeGeneres, there’s a chance there will be a baby No. 3.

“I’ll tell you, I was scribbling in my journal, and I was asking myself that question,” Hoda said of possibly having a bigger brood. “And I wrote in there, ‘I’m wondering if we should.’ I wrote, ‘Do we have enough love?’ I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘Do we have time?’ And I wrote, ‘Yes.’ And, ‘Would our family be more enhanced?’ I wrote, “Yes.’”

She added, “I was thinking, maybe the answer is yes.”