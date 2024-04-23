Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share best fan responses to their ’Mama's Done’ vow

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb are taking their “Mama’s Done” list up a notch.

Last week, the TODAY co-hosts rattled off a “Mama Is Done” list, swearing off parenting pickles like throwing “big parties,” and “ungrateful behavior” and children who like “begging to stay up late.”

Jenna and her husband, Hal Hager, are parents of Mila, 11, and Poppy, 8, and son Hal, 4. Hoda and her former partner Joel Schiffman share Haley, 7, and Hope, 4.

“Turns out, we were really passionate last week,” Jenna said on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” on April 23. “We went off. We vented a little bit,” with Hoda adding, “We were really ticked!” The co-hosts started a new segment titled — you know it —“Mama’s Done.”

Hoda and Jenna highlighted the best answers from an Instagram post in which they asked fans and viewers to share their mom gripes. The call-out followed Jenna’s April 15 announcement that she is “retiring from water parks” after temporarily losing a child at Mila’s 11th birthday party. “It was horrible,” Jenna recalled.

On air, Hoda and Jenna shared top responses:

“I’m done with party favors. THE PARTY IS THE FAVOR. We as moms need to unite against the junk bag or the cookie on the way out the door. Just have the party and go home!”

“‘What are my other options for dinner?’ Other options include starvation with a side of hunger and goodnight.”

"‘Spirit Weeks.’ They are clearly the work of the devil. Make it end. No, my 2 year old has no interest in dressing up as her favorite decade. She’s TWO!!”

Read other treasures from Instagram:

“Asking what everybody wants for dinner.”

“Moms judging other moms. Time to quit that BS.”

“Meaningless small talk at school pickup with the other parent clicks. I’m tired and still have so much to do before I can sit down and relax. Just let me stand there silently while I reboot for my next shift.”

“Trying to be your kids best friend. You are the mother, the adult and you do what is best for them, not what they want.”

“Being a DIY mom.”

“Being the only one in a family of four who knows where everything is kept and whether we are out of something.”

“Buying school pics that never come out of the clear plastic envelope to see them once and then put away. My phone has 100 pics of them per day.”

“Being the password keeper for the family.”

“By the way, we want more of these,” said Hoda. “Y’all, this is so good.”