Three cheers for Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver, who is learning to ride a bike!

The TODAY co-host shared an Instagram video, filmed by TODAY's very own Hoda Kotb, on September 19 of her 3-year-old son riding a bike on his own for the very first time.

Addressing Hoda in her caption, Dylan wrote, "@hodakotb capturing one of the best moments in a child’s life ... learning to ride a bike!! Way to go Ollie!! You got this!!"

In her video, Dylan guides the boy for a few feet, telling him, "Here you go," before letting him take over.

Oliver pedals solo, picking up speed before slightly teetering. Luckily, his mom caught him before he fell.

"Oh, you did it by yourself!" exclaimed Dylan. "I'm so excited!"

Last year, Dylan celebrated with as much enthusiasm when her eldest son Calvin, who is now 6, learned to ride a bike. In another Instagram video that included some outtakes, Calvin gets the hang of it, pedaling off on his own across a field.

"Keep going, keep going!" Dylan said in that video. "Buddy, high-five! How do you feel?"

"Good!" answered a proud Calvin.

"We’ve had quite the afternoon!!" Dylan captioned her post. "Summer vacation is almost over and Cal learned to ride his bike today! Training wheels are off…I’m so proud!!!"

With three boys, Dylan's "you can do it" philosophy extends beyond teaching the kids to ride bikes. She also believe in letting her kids work out solutions to their own disagreements as much as possible.

“When the boys are fighting over the TV, I’m like, ‘I don’t care that you want to watch ‘PAW Patrol’ and you want to watch ‘Spirit Rangers. You guys need to figure it out,’” Dylan told TODAY.com in a previous interview.,

Dylan shares sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty with her husband, Brian Ficher.

“I liked having the responsibility of having to try and figure it out myself. And we’re instilling that in our kids because I just do think that it makes them tougher,” the TODAY meteorologist explained.

Dylan's youngest son Rusty is almost 2 years old, and you can bet when he fires up his wheels, he will have his entire family behind him cheering.