Julia Roberts taught Dylan Dreyer a lesson about parenting she’ll never forget

When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts recently shared with TODAY viewers.

“Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.

Dylan, who shares sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 13 months, with her husband, Brian Fichera, said the actor’s input was just what she needed to hear.

“There are days where I just feel like I don’t want to put in the extra effort. I just want to get to bedtime. I just need (them) to go to sleep,” Dylan revealed. “It makes me feel so much better that everybody has that moment at some point.”

The TODAY meterologist said she also finds comfort in her conversations with Hoda. Hoda’s daughters Haley and Hope are 5 and 3, respectively.

“Our kids are basically the same age,” Dylan explained, noting that when she goes to Hoda with a child-related conondrum, the TODAY co-host often replies that she’s dealing with the same thing.

“You want someone who can commiserate with you for a minute as oppposed to, ‘Oh, that happened to my kids a long time ago. You’ll be fine,’” Dylan said. “I don’t want to hear that it’ll be fine. Just let me vent for a second.”

Savannah Guthrie, who is mom of Vale, 8, and Charley, 5, also uses Hoda as a sounding board.

“There’s just a connection and camarderie and comfort,” Savannah told TODAY Parents earlier this year. “If there’s a day where five minutes before air, the foremost thing on our mind is something that happened at home, we can talk about that with each other. If I need to vent, I know Hoda has an open and willing ear, and really good advice, too.”

