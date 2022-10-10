Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie reveal what they talk about minutes before going on-air

Savannah said she feels just as lucky to be sharing the anchor desk with a fellow mother.

“There’s just a connection and camaraderie and comfort,” Savannah revealed. “If there’s a day where five minutes before air, the foremost thing on our mind is something that happened at home, we can talk about that with each other. If I need to vent, I know Hoda has an open and willing ear, and really good advice, too.”

They also learn from each other when it comes to parenting little ones. Savannah said she’s taken a page from Hoda by writing notes for Vale and Charley and sticking them in their lunchboxes.

“Hoda is one of the most thoughtful and intentional parents I’ve ever come across,” Savannah revealed. “She makes sure that giving and charity and love for others is as much a part of their upbringing as eating your vegetables.”

Hoda Kotb with daughters Hope and Haley in New Orleans. Tyler Essary / TODAY

Hoda praised Savannah for her ability to explain tricky things using language that kids can understand. She remembered one afternoon they were riding in a subway car with a disturbed person. When Vale asked what was wrong with him, Savannah gave the perfect response.

“She said to her daughter, ’Some people get injuries that they can see. They break their arm or they stub their toe, and some people have injuries that you can’t see, they’re on the inside,’” Hoda recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, that is so brilliant. I was trying to write it in the note section of my phone."

Hoda said Savannah has also taught her to be a better listener. In the past, Hoda’s instinct, like many parents, was to try to make her children's problems and worries better without giving her girls an opportunity to express themselves.

“If Vale is scared, Savannah will say, ‘Well, what scared you?’’ And she’ll just listen, while I used to jump to ‘Oh, but it’s fine!’ Hoda said.

“Listening to them and acknowledging that was scary — I didn’t used to do that. It’s important to hear them.”