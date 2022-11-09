Dylan Dreyer shares why she uses a ‘tough love’ approach to parenting

Dylan Dreyer refuses to play referee for her children.

“When the boys are fighting over the TV, I’m like, ‘I don’t care that you want to watch ‘PAW Patrol’ and you want to watch ‘Spirit Rangers. You guys need to figure it out,’” Dylan told TODAY Parents.

Dylan, who shares sons, Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and Rusty, 13 months, with her husband, Brian Fichera, said she grew up in a “tough love” household, and is taking a similar approach.

“I liked having the responsibility of having to try and figure it out myself. And we’re instilling that in our kids because I just do think that it makes them tougher,” the TODAY meteorologist explained.

But Dylan wouldn’t describe herself as a disciplinarian. She leaves that to Fichera.

“It’s funny, because Brian is the jokester, the one who is always making us laugh and putting together funny videos," she shared. “It’s one of those things where if the boys aren’t behaving, I’m like, ‘Do you want me to call Daddy?’ And they’re like, ‘Please don’t call Daddy.”

It's not that Fichera yells. The NBC cameraman just makes them talk it out.

“He’ll go into their room and have a whole conversation,” Dylan said. “It’s kind of just the way we raise our kids. We do a lot of talking to them as if they’re older than they actually are.”

“I think they understand more concepts than we give them credit for,” she added.

While chatting with TODAY Parents, Dylan also opened up about her special bond with Hoda Kotb. Hoda’s daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, are close in age to Calvin and Oliver.

“You want someone who can commiserate with you for a minute as opposed to, ‘Oh, that happened to my kids a long time ago. You’ll be fine,’” Dylan shared. “I don’t want to hear that it’ll be fine. Just let me vent for a second.”

Related video: