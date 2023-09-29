Dylan Dreyer is every mom juggling work and a kid's birthday

Dylan Dreyer’s cowboy boots were made for sprinting through airports.

After covering the People’s Choice Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, and chatting with the likes of Dan + Shay, Wynonna Judd and Lady Wilson, Dylan switched gears into mom mode and hopped a flight back to New York City to be with her youngest son, Rusty.

"Now I'm going to rush home to bake some cupcakes because today is Rusty's 2nd birthday!" Dylan shared with her TODAY family while reporting from Nashville.

To celebrate her little one's birthday, Dylan shared an Instagram carousel of photos.

“My little trooper!! You came into this world 6 weeks early and we are so blessed having all this extra time with you!!” Dylan she wrote in the caption on Sept. 29. “You add nothing but joy to our home and completed our family. Happy 2nd Birthday little man!! Love you Rusty!!”

In her post, Dylan included a series of photos of Rusty, including one that was taken at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. Rusty stayed nearly a week in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after he was born in 2021.

Earlier this year, the TODAY meteorologist shared hilarious snaps of Rusty that were taken while the family was in Italy.

“I didn’t realize the most difficult part of our vacation would be keeping Rusty off the floor,” Dylan wrote. “I gave up after a while. He’s one very determined and stubborn little almost 2 year old.”

The toddler is also popular with his brothers, Calvin, 6, and Oliver, 3. Both boys immediately welcomed their new sibling — or “RJ” as Calvin calls him — with open arms.

“Cal and Ollie love it when his eyes are open and he’s looking all around and taking in the sights and sounds,” Dylan revealed in 2021. “The boys can’t stop kissing him and if I leave the room, Calvin lays next to RJ and says he’ll watch him for me.”

That same year, Dylan gushed that Calvin is “absolutely obsessed” with Rusty.

“It’s hard to find a picture where Calvin isn’t hugging him or kissing him or laying on top of him,” she said.