Little Big Town introduces Dylan Dreyer to Nashville’s hot chicken: ‘I’m actually sweating’

Dylan Dreyer got a taste of Nashville with some help from Little Big Town!

The country group took Dylan on a whirlwind tour of Music City as they geared up to host tonight’s inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

The first stop? Helping Dylan pick out her first pair of cowboy boots, of course.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman took Dylan to Nashville’s famous Boot Barn, where Dylan tried on multiple options.

“Oh girl, you know how to wear a cowboy boot!” Schlapman said, as Dylan modeled some white leather boots with floral embroidery. “Yes, those are so cool!”

In the end, Dylan went for a dark brown pair with white stitching.

No trip to Nashville would be complete without a sampling of the city’s legendary hot chicken — and once Dylan found her perfect pair of cowboy boots, she was off to try some for herself.

Little Big Town members Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook took Dylan to a beloved Nashville eatery, Hattie B’s, to sample the spicy dish.

Dylan handled the heat like a champ — although the going was rough at times, because, as Hattie B’s revealed later on Instagram, they had served Dylan their “hottest heat levels.”

“I’m OK, I’m OK,” Dylan said, after taking a bite. “It’s hot. I mean, that’s a spicy chicken.”

Then the heat really began to kick in.

“I’m actually sweating,” she said, wiping her brow.

She took a sip of milk to try to cool down, but that didn’t go as planned.

“Milk does not help at all,” she said. “Milk makes it worse!”

Later that day, all four members of Little Big Town took Dylan to listen to live music at the Twelve Thirty Club, and they finished out the day with some refreshing drinks on a balcony overlooking downtown Nashville.

Little Big Town is set to host the first annual People’s Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House.