Dylan Dreyer realizes her toddler spent vacation on various floors: ‘I gave up after a while’

Dylan Dreyer’s family vacation got off to a bumpy start after an airline lost her luggage. But washing clothes in a sink wasn't Dylan's only headache. Even multiple missing bags can't compete with a toddler.

“I didn’t realize the most difficult part of our vacation would be keeping Rusty off the floor,” Dylan captioned an Instagram on July 30. “I gave up after a while. He’s one very determined and stubborn little almost 2 year old.”

“(Don’t worry, his doggie just had a hot bath),” she added, referring to Rusty’s stuffed animal.

The TODAY meteorologist shared a carousel of photos, in which Rusty is seen resting and crawling on the ground. In one snap, an adult is shown attempting to pick Rusty up, but the toddler clearly has no interest in moving.

“The future immune system goes to Rusty!” one fan wrote in the comments.

Added another, “He’s end up being the healthiest one!”

Dylan and her husband, Brian Fichera, and their sons Calvin, 6, Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 22 months, just returned from a week in Italy. While they were in Sicily, temperatures climbed as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit, and some tours were canceled due to the heat and smoke from wildfires across the country.

“It’s the hottest temperature ever in Europe, and we happen to be here with kids,” Dylan said, when she called into TODAY on July 25.

Despite the weather and missing bags, Dylan described the experience as “absolutely magical.”

“My in-laws, Brian’s parents, had been wanting to take the whole family to Sicily for a long time,” Dylan told TODAY co-hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker on July 30. Dylan noted that traveling with three kids isn’t as “tough,” when you have “extra hands” in the form of aunts, uncles and grandparents.”

As for the lost luggage? Everyone has been reunited with their suitcases, except for Dylan.

"Mine is sitting somewhere!" she exclaimed.