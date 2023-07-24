Losing luggage while traveling — it happens to all of us.

And it just so happened to affect Dylan Dreyer's entire family on their recent vacation.

"Little did we know these would be the clothes for the whole trip because our luggage is lost in Amsterdam. We’re not in Amsterdam," TODAY's meteorologist captioned a photo of her family on Instagram. "All that work packing…"

The photo features Dylan, her husband, Brian Fichera, and their three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, all smiling while sitting in an airport. Calvin and Oliver sport matching red Adidas tracksuits, while Dylan and Brian top their travel-ready outfits with hats.

Dylan didn't share where she was headed on vacation, but she even tweeted in the hope that the airlines could find their suitcases.

"Ok…@delta and @KLM …i booked a delta flight operated by klm," she wrote. "Who can find 7 pieces of our luggage that’s lost in Amsterdam first??? Ready….go!!"

Two of Dylan's fellow 3rd hour of TODAY co-hosts reacted to the news in the comments of her Instagram post.

"Oh my goodness!" Sheinelle Jones wrote, adding two heart emoji.

Al Roker simply wrote: "Oh wow."

"We never check. Even when the kids were little," he added in a separate comment.

While the luggage is lost, Dylan can still be known as the queen of packing. She shared photos of her packing process for a trip earlier this month, where she laid out dozens of outfits for her three sons.

"Packing 3 kids for @acchampionship in Tahoe takes a lot of organizing,” she captioned the post, showing the outfits on the floor before another picture displayed the outfits neatly arranged in a suitcase.

"Packing 1 man apparently does not (swipe to last picture)," she added, as the third picture showed Brian's travel bag with two dress shirts, still on hangers, thrown on top of unidentified clothing wrapped in plastic.