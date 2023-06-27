See the note ‘proud mama’ Dylan Dreyer packed in Calvin’s lunchbox on last day of school

Dylan Dreyer packed a whole lotta love in son Calvin’s lunchbox on his last day of school.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-host shared a sweet note she left in his lunchbox in an Instagram post June 27 as he wrapped up first grade.

The lunch for Calvin, 6, who has Celiac disease, featured a sweet, handwritten note from his mother.

“I am so proud of you!” she wrote. “You did awesome in first grade. You can read and write. You can draw. You made friends. You’re such a good, kind person. I love you so much! Love, Mommy.”

“Last lunch of the school year!!” Dylan captioned the post.

“I finally get to sleep in an extra 10 minutes in the morning! I can’t believe that’s a wrap on 1st grade…summertime, here we come!” she added, along with the hash tag #proudmama.

Dylan and husband Brian Fichera are also parents of Oliver, 3, and Rusty, 20 months. Fans were loving what she did for Calvin's lunch.

“You make the best memories with your boys!” one person gushed.

Dylan's note hit all the right notes with fans. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

“I wish I had someone to make ME lunches like this!!!” another person commented.

“The note ! What an amazing mother you are,” someone raved.

One person especially liked the effort Dylan put in, even as school wound down.

“come on! that is an impressive last day of school lunch compared to the bag of doritos i threw my kids. well done mama!!” the fan wrote.