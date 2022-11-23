How Dylan Dreyer knows she is 'so done' having kids

Boy mom Dylan Dreyer doesn’t mind when people ask if she and her husband, Brian Fichera, are planning to try for a girl.

The TODAY meteorologist and Fichera share sons Calvin, 5, Oliver, 2, and 13-month-old Rusty.

“I’m not offended because we’ve asked ourselves that same question. Don’t think Brian and I haven’t had that conversation. But it's like, hell no, we are so done,” Dylan tells TODAY.com.

“I know my luck and there would be a fourth boy!” she adds.

And where would they put him!?

"I've got all three kids in one room," Dylan quips. "Four just seems crazy to me."

Dylan notes that she is one of three kids, as is Fichera.

“So it just feels right for us,” she explains. But at the same time, Dylan who is extremely close with her dad, said she wishes Brian could experience a father-daughter relationship.

“It’s a special bond, and I’m sad that Brian won’t have that,” Dylan says. "But we're good!"

Dylan announced on TODAY in 2021 that she was expecting her third child.

“Lord, help me. Another boy,” she joked after revealing the sex to her co-hosts. “Can’t have a girl if we tried. We tried. We’re done, this is it… We’re out of names!”

Dylan recalled at the time how she and Fichera weren’t sure a third child was in the cards.

“We really enjoy having kids. Calvin and Ollie, they’re so much fun. And we’re like, ‘Let’s try for a third.’ And it wasn’t happening so we said, ‘Let’s forget it, let’s move on,’” Dylan shared. “And then, of course, surprise!’’

The weather anchor gave birth to Rusty — his full name is Russell James — six weeks before his due date.

While having Rusty in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) was stressful, Dylan said that it gave her some time to recover after giving birth.

“I’m actually sleeping because the baby’s being taken care of,” she said at the time. “I’m not, ‘Is he hungry? Does he need a diaper? Is he cold? Is he hot?’ He’s so well taken care of that I actually slept last night. This is the best I’ve felt.”

