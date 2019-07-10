Baby Archie joined his cousins for his first public family outing on Wednesday as they cheered on Prince Harry and Prince William in a charity polo match.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, held her 2-month-old son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, as she watched his father and uncle four days after celebrating Archie's christening.

As the former Meghan Markle cradled her son and gave him a kiss on the head, the three children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted having themselves a ball on the sidelines during the match.

With the grown-ups on the field at Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England, Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, had fun playing on the grass sidelines while their mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, had her hands full chasing around their 1-year-old brother, Prince Louis.

Harry and William were playing on opposing teams in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in honor of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of the Leicester City soccer team who died in a helicopter crash near Leicester's stadium last year.

The match is helping to raise funds and awareness for the charities supported by the two princes, according to Kensington Palace.

William played alongside Srivaddhanaprabha's son, Aiyawatt, on the King Power Air Asia team, while Harry suited up for the Tarmac team.

