In the day immediately following the reveal, sales of the lip product shot up over 500% on Amazon according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers page and has since sold out on the site in the Rose Shimmer shade, but it's still available at many other retailers.

The gloss has a "melting cream" texture, and the formula includes shea butter and mango extracts for extra hydration. Acacia micro-pearls and vegetable waxes provide a smooth feeling, and the innovative, angled cushion applicator means you'll have a perfect pout every time, according to the brand.

It seems to be a staple in the Duchess' makeup routine, and while she's unlikely to ever publicly confirm the product, a photo reveals the brand and product name.

Kate Middleton holds a product believed to be Clarins' Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Gloss. Getty Images

In addition to the signature pink, the gloss comes in several other shades, from the berry-colored Plum Shimmer for a bolder look to Rosewood Shimmer for a brown-toned shade. Macy's also suggested layering the gloss over your favorite lipstick for an extra level of dimension and shimmer.

Long-lasting and classically glamorous, with no need for frequent touch-ups (something that's probably important when sitting courtside at a tennis championship), the Duchess has officially aced it in the beauty department.

