At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
One key piece of the Duchess of Cambridge's beauty routine was revealed at Wimbledon last week — and it's probably more accessible than you'd think.
While watching one of the tennis matches, the former Kate Middleton was spotted searching through her bag and pulling out a tube of makeup.
Eagle-eyed fans and beauty aficionados were determined to identify the product, and Twitter fan account What Would Kate Do confirmed that they'd seen the Duchess using Clarins' Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Gloss.
The gloss comes in several different shades, but fans thought that it was likely the Rose Shimmer shade, a universally flattering light pink tint.
Clarins Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector
In the day immediately following the reveal, sales of the lip product shot up over 500% on Amazon according to the retailer's Movers and Shakers page and has since sold out on the site in the Rose Shimmer shade, but it's still available at many other retailers.
The gloss has a "melting cream" texture, and the formula includes shea butter and mango extracts for extra hydration. Acacia micro-pearls and vegetable waxes provide a smooth feeling, and the innovative, angled cushion applicator means you'll have a perfect pout every time, according to the brand.
It seems to be a staple in the Duchess' makeup routine, and while she's unlikely to ever publicly confirm the product, a photo reveals the brand and product name.
In addition to the signature pink, the gloss comes in several other shades, from the berry-colored Plum Shimmer for a bolder look to Rosewood Shimmer for a brown-toned shade. Macy's also suggested layering the gloss over your favorite lipstick for an extra level of dimension and shimmer.
Long-lasting and classically glamorous, with no need for frequent touch-ups (something that's probably important when sitting courtside at a tennis championship), the Duchess has officially aced it in the beauty department.
For more royal-approved recommendations, check out:
- Kate Middleton re-wore her favorite sneakers — and they're surprisingly affordable
- The Duchess of Cambridge swears by these affordable style and beauty picks
- Meghan Markle's sweet necklace is the perfect gift for any new mom
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!