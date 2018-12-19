Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Kayla Boyd

Yellies! have become some of the hottest toys of the season. Kids love them. Parents, on the other hand, fear them. And, it's not because they look like large spiders.

We have seen a lot of questionable toys this holiday season, everything from a matted ball of fur that kids nurse into a scruffy pet to a glitter slime-pooping unicorn.

Now, we found a toy that requires kids yell as loud as they can. Unique? Yes. Cringe-worthy? Definitely.

Hasbro Yellies!, $15, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Target.

Yellies!, which are recommended for ages 5 and up, are cute, fuzzy pet spiders that respond to your voice. It sounds like a cute, cool toy, except there is a catch: The louder kids yell, the faster their spider will move. Yikes.

Kids can get together and race their Yellies! by screaming at them to go faster. Which, of course sounds fun to them, but sounds like an absolute nightmare for parents who enjoy a quiet household.

In reality they don't only respond to yelling, they also interact when kids to talk, clap, sing or play music.

Here is what people on social media have to say about it.

You can see the toy in action in the commercial. Would you buy this for your kid?

Um ... maybe this is one to snag for the nieces and nephews instead.

