Being 9 means moving away from toys — except for the really special ones — to binge-watching "Girl Meets World" on Netflix. Being 9 means "Fortnite" and FaceTiming with friends after school instead of asking Mom to play "secret agent" with you in the yard.

My son recently turned 10, and my daughter is smack in the middle of all things 8. I have watched my 9-year-old son abandon the beloved toys of his younger years, and already, I see my daughter attempting to propel herself into tween-hood.

My kids, Bennet, 10, and Kennedy, 8-going-on-13. Terri Peters

It's bittersweet, and it's a challenge these days to know what to buy for them and their friends for birthdays and holidays.

But, after living with two little people who are in the midst of these years, these are the gifts I'll put on my shopping list when 9-year-olds are involved.

Our top gifts for 9-year-olds

1. Squoosh-O's Galaxy D.I.Y. Stress Ball Kit, $8, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Kids will love making their own squishy stress balls with this craft kit.

2. Tech Will Save Us Electro Dough Kit, $17, Amazon

Also available for $30 from Tech Will Save Us and Target.

This conductive dough teaches kids about basic circuits and how electricity works.

3. "Mason Jar Science" book, $10, Amazon

This is also available at Barnes & Noble, Target and Walmart.

This book by Jonathan Adolph contains 40 experiments kids can perform in a mason jar, from creating miniature tornadoes to growing stalactites.

4. Rescue Runts Husky, $15 (originally $20), Amazon

These adoptable stuffed pets come with a grooming kit that lets kids clean up their rescue pup by removing fleas, bandaging wounds and cleaning dirty paws.

5. Color Smash game, $9, Amazon

Also available at Walmart.

Color Smash is a fast-paced fun family game that, priced at $8 on Amazon, makes a very affordable gift.

Toys for 9-year-olds

1. Little Passports World Edition Subscription, $15-$155, Little Passports

Children can travel the world with Little Passports from their own homes. A new country is featured each month by the subscription box company, and gift-givers can gift 1-month, 6-month or 12-month subscriptions.

2. Disney Doorables Multi Peek Pack, $7, Target

Also available for at Amazon and Walmart.

The latest collectible craze from Disney is Disney Doorables, tiny versions of your kid's beloved Disney characters that come in surprise packs.

3. Strictly Briks AlphaBriks and MathBriks set, $25, Amazon

These letter and number bricks from Strictly Briks make learning fun. Kids can practice math facts or turn vocabulary words into sentences while engaging in creative play.

4. Geomag World magnetic building set, $43, Amazon

This unique set of building materials uses magnetic rods and non-magnetic balls that let kids build everything from an architecturally sound bridge to an interconnected sphere.

5. Modarri Delux Street Trackset, $70, Amazon

This track set from Modarri takes toy cars to the next level with a customizable track and a race car kids can build and design themselves.

6. Adora Zig Zag Twin Jogger Stroller, $50, Amazon

If your 9-year-old still plays with dolls, this double jogging stroller from Adora makes for a creative new way to pretend.

7. Schleich Horse Club Mobile Vet Playset, $36, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

This realistic horse and veterinarian playset from Schleich is another perfect toy for imaginative play.

Fashionable gifts for 9-year-olds

1. Captain Floaty Giant Unicorn Floaty, $32, Amazon

This enchanting unicorn float is soft, durable and sure to be any 9-year-old's favorite pool toy.

Rothy's, the maker of popular women's flats, now makes girls' sizes. These sweet loafers are the perfect gift for a girl who likes to match with her mom.

Editor's Note: You can get a similar washable flat from Sperry for only $26.

3. Fin Fun Girls' Swimsuit Coverup, $25, Amazon

These pretty swimsuit coverups have a delicate mermaid design in one corner, and are made of a soft, stretchy material that dries quickly.

Crafts for 9-year-olds

1. Elmer's Glue Frosty Slime Kit, $10, Walmart

Also available at Amazon.

Like it or not, kids love making slime. A great way to keep slime-making chaos contained is to gift kids with slime kits, which condense all necessary materials into one box.

2. Pop Fizz Make-Your-Own Bath Bomb Kit, $5, Amazon

This crafty kit lets kids make their own bath bomb, complete with surprise inside.

3. Creative Roots Mermaid Terrarium Garden, $13, Amazon

A fairy version of this is available at Target.

This terrarium kit includes a mermaid and starfish figurine, rocks and glitter. Kids add sand and plants to create a magical terrarium.

Books for 9-year-olds

1. "The Mysterious Benedict Society," by Trenton Lee Stewart, $7, Amazon

This series about exceptional kids on a secret mission at an unusual school is great next step for voracious readers who've already raced through the "Harry Potter" series.

2. "A Smart Girl's Guide: Friendship Troubles," by Patti Kelley Criswell, $9, Amazon

Being 9 can mean encountering tricky situations, like squabbles with friends, for the first time. This series from American Girl helps kids feel a little less alone and get practical advice.

3. "Princesses Save the World" by Savannah G. and Allison O., $18, NBC Store

We chose this book because it's important to show young girls and boys that women can do anything!

