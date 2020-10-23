Camila Alves shares rare pic of son, who looks just like dad Matthew McConaughey

Like father, like son!

Matthew McConaughey’s 12-year-old son, Levi, is growing up to look so much like his dad.

The actor’s wife, Camila Alves, 38, shared a photo of their oldest son as he helped her with a baking project and the resemblance was uncanny, from Levi’s smile to his tousled, light brown hair.

“The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito!” his mom wrote in the caption.

Levi looks especially like his dad when you consider McConaughey's recent interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” which Alves shared on Instagram.

In her latest post, Alves also celebrated the release of her husband’s new, candid memoir, “Greenlights,” joking it gave her and Levi “an excuse to make this amazing dessert.”

The Brazilian American model married the “Dallas Buyers Club” star, 50, in 2012 and they share three children: Levi, 12, Vida, 10, and Livingston, 7.

The couple doesn’t often share photos of their kids, although McConaughey did post a sweet photo of Alves with their little ones for Mother's Day, revealing that they all share his curly hair.

In May, Alves also shared this family photo from five years ago when she was granted her U.S. citizenship.

While they must have their hands full with three little ones, McConaughey revealed recently that he would love to continue adding to their family.

“I’d like to have eight more kids,” he said during an event earlier this year, adding that his wife is “not on the same page.”

“I understand that,” he said. “It’s a lot easier for us (guys).”

He also said he dreamed of being a father from a young age.

“I remember at 8 years old, it’s really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be, was a dad,” he said. “I’ve got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they’re 18 and out of the house. … That’s the thing I think I do most honorably, is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children.”

And, at least judging by this recent photo, they may also grow up to look a lot like their famous father!