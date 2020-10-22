Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused in new memoir

Matthew McConaughey revealed in his new memoir, "Greenlights," that he was sexually abused on multiple occasions as a teen.

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was fifteen," McConaughey writes in the book. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that’s not the case."

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey opens up about being sexually abused as a teen in his candid new memoir, "Greenlights." Penguin Random House

The "Dallas Buyers Club" star, 50, also revealed that he was "molested by a man when I was eighteen while knocked unconscious in the back of a van."

The actor did not provide many more details about either experience in the book, which was released this week.

Throughout his candid memoir, McConaughey defines moments in his life as green, yellow or red lights, events that caused him to move forward, pause or stop. He also shares the valuable life lessons he's learned from significant experiences.

Though he experienced sexual abuse as a young person, McConaughey says in his memoir that he never felt like a victim, writing, "I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy." Penguin Random House

Though he was sexually abused as a young person, McConaughey said he's "never felt like a victim."

"I have a lot of proof that the world is conspiring to make me happy," he writes.

McConaughey married Brazilian-American model Camila Alves, 38, in 2012. The couple share three children: Livingston, 7, Vida, 10, and Levi, 12.

While promoting "Greenlights" on "The Howard Stern Show" on Sirius XM on Wednesday, McConaughey described his family as the most "non-negotiable" part of his life.

"The non-negotiable things in my life, when I've watered their proverbial garden, that's when my garden grew and I flourished, and I became more me and life felt more vital," he said.

"I've had trysts along my way in my own life, some people can have them forever and you can Peter Pan your way through the whole thing. Fine ... But the most important thing to me is my family."