Matthew McConaughey sets up mom, 88, with Hugh Grant's dad, 91

Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant are playing matchmaker for their parents!

Both widowed, Kay McConaughey, 88, and James Grant, 91, agreed to meet up for a date next week, according to her son.

“His father’s 91, my mother’s 88,” Matthew McConaughey told Entertainment Tonight this week. “Yeah, why not? Next week, they’re supposed to meet, and we probably won’t see them for the rest of the night.”

Grant added that their parents' date would likely be "red hot."

The Hollywood A-listers, who costar together in the upcoming action film "The Gentlemen," first discussed the idea of getting their parents together during an interview back in December.

McConaughey's father, Jim, died in 1992. Grant's mother, Finvola, died in 2001.

While we don't know the details of where the couple will be meeting or what they'll be doing, we hope these two have a fantastic time!

Kay McConaughey has made many red carpet appearances with her Oscar-winning son over the years. Last year, she opened up to TODAY about the secret to raising three boys.

"I have always been a positive thinker," she said. "And that's what I would say, the power of positive thinking. Use it, be it, do it, OK? When you start thinking negative, you know, it pulls you down, just like being around negative people."