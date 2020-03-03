Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have three children together — sons Levi, 11, and Livingston, 7, and daughter Vida, 10.

However, if the actor had his way, he and his wife would have a much fuller house.

McConaughey was panelist at a HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy event in New York Saturday, and he spoke up about his big-brood ambitions.

“I’d like to have eight more kids,” he told the crowd.

There’s just one problem with that plan.

“My wife’s not on the same page,” he added.

But it’s not really a problem at all for the 50-year-old, because he understands that wanting to have them is the easy part. And Alves, whom he wed in 2012, isn’t as eager to do the hard part.

“I understand that,” he said. “It’s a lot easier for us (guys).”

Besides, the three children they already share — his “living legacy” as he called them — have already made McConaughey’s biggest dream come true.

“I remember at 8 years old, it’s really the only thing I ever knew I wanted to be was a dad,” the Oscar winner explained. “I’ve got a large hand in shepherding my three children up until they’re 18 and out of the house. … That’s the thing I think I do most honorably is having three autonomous, conscientious, confident children.”

Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves McConaughey and their children attend the ceremony honoring McConaughey with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 17, 2014 in Hollywood, California. FilmMagic

As he explained during a visit to TODAY in 2018, he and Alves raise their children with a “shared moral bottom line,” and quoting his first-ever film role, he added, “We mix the 'alright, alright, alright' into the discipline."

But on Friday nights, everything’s “alright.”

"Friday night is the no-curfew night,” he said. “It's pizza night; it's a movie night; it's all the kids can sleep with mama and papa night."